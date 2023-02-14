There were lots of last minute shoppers out today getting gifts for their loved ones for valentines day. Luckily for them, there were dozens of pop-up shops all over Reno to help provide the perfect gift for their valentine.
Tommy Tennis, Sparks resident and shop owner, says, "We've been here since about four days and it was sporadic, but today we had a lot of customers more than usual maybe at least twenty percent more than usual for those four days so they're waiting till the last minute. God bless them."
Regardless of the cold weather today, the vendors were still out all over Reno helping the procrastinators out there find the right gift for their loved ones.
Tennis says that this is his second year holding a Valentine's shop, and people have been really appreciative for what him and his family do.
Jose Ortega, Sparks resident and customer, says "A lot of people like me don't know what to look for, so something like this is easy for men like us shop for their wife."
If you typically find yourself in a last-minute gift shopping situation every year, at least you now know where to look. Happy Valentine's Day.