Whether you live in the center of the city or more rural areas it's important that you keep your homes protected from fires.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR), American Red Cross, Living with Fire, Team Rubicon, and various other fire agencies have been helping prepare and prevent resident's homes in Sun Valley and Mogul from getting caught in a blaze by creating defensible spaces.
Defensible spaces are keeping an open and clear area at least five feet around your property in order to decrease to risk of your home getting caught on fire.
"Defensible space is really the buffer zone free of dry, dead vegetation, combustible items, anything that's really going to increase the risk of fire spread to your property which will be destructive to your property and possibly loss of life," says Adam Mayberry, TMFR communications officer.
Team Rubicon says that during the weekend of July 8 to July 10, they launched a pilot program which allowed them, along with Red Cross and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, to help build defensible spaces for 10 homes in Sun Valley and five homes in Mogul.
During this program, known as the Wildfire Preparedness Project, nearly 2,000 cubic feet of flammable debris was removed to create protected spaces around people's properties.
American Red Cross volunteer, Betsy Morse, says that embers from a wildfire can travel up to a mile, so even though you may live in the middle of a neighborhood far from a forest, you're still at risk of your property getting caught on fire.
"Even if people think that they are fine in terms of wildfire threat, all of us have a home fire threat. It is the number one disaster in Reno, in Sparks, in Nevada, in the United States," Morse says.
No matter where you live it's always important to create a defensible space around your property, especially during this hot summer season.