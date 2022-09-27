On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees.
Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the three others were taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.
The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
West Cottage Loop will be closed while East Fork Fire, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and OSHA conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident.
No information is being released at this time on the degree of injury or cause of the explosion.
Any developments will be posted here.
(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report)