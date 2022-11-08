The City of Reno will host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m., snow or shine.
Temperatures are projected to be low, so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.
The parade theme is “Honor,” reflecting the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty.
The public is invited to join the downtown Reno festivities, which honor the service of our Veterans who passed in the line of combat, and those who did not die in combat but have passed since serving, known as Remembrance Day. The event also salutes those currently serving in the United States military.
The opening ceremony will begin at 11:11 a.m. on November 11 with a prayer from
Chaplain Do Jin Kim, the National Anthem will be performed by Cassie Harris, and the ceremony will conclude with an official City of Reno Proclamation read by Jana Morales.
The ceremony takes place near the Virginia Street Bridge, south of the Virginia Street and 1st Street intersection.
The parade will start at approximately 11:30 a.m. and end between 1 and 2 p.m.
The parade route goes north on Virginia Street from Liberty Street to 5th Street.
Spectators (especially family and friends of participants) are encouraged to gather along the route to show their support.
This year’s Grand Marshals are Veterans currently employed at the City of Reno, including Kim Vine, Eric Sparks, Suzanne Ramos, Oliver Miller, Tom Dunn, and Chris Waddle.
The Reno Veterans Day Parade has been an annual event for more than 20 years, since 1998.