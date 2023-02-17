Friday is National Caregiver's Day and The Veterans Guest House in Reno is celebrating their care attendants who have been taking care of veterans in need.
Sylvia DuBeau, CEO of Veterans Guest House says that many veterans wouldn't come in for medical care because they are alone and have no one to help them after medical procedures.
DuBeau says that as a practice with any hospital, when you undergo any kind of procedure with anesthesia you need someone to sign you out. That's when this nonprofit steps in to provide dedicated caregivers to look after those vets in need.
"There's a number of things we do here at the guest house. The biggest is overcoming the barrier of transportation. Getting our veteran families to and from medical appointments. The other part is looking after them after their procedures so as anesthesia wears off, we have dedicated individuals here to look after those that still need that extra little attention."
Not only do they have dedicated caregivers Monday through Thursday, but they also have staff at the guest house all day long, along with a night manager who lives on sight. So veterans are able to receive constant help and attention whenever needed.
Diana Parks, one of their personal care assistants, says "Being here is a great opportunity for me. I meet so many veterans and they're alone and they need help, and for me I love it. I love the fact that they're here, I can talk to them, they can talk to me. If they're scared, they know that I'm here for them, so for me it's just an amazing thing. And if it wasn't for the vets house, I don't know what they would do."
DuBeau says that they are especially grateful for having a personal caregiver on site which was made possible through The Cynthia Lake Charitable Trust.
