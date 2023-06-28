In a joint effort to combat an overwhelming overcapacity crisis, Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS), Nevada Humane Society (NHS) and SPCA of Northern NV issue a heartfelt plea for immediate community support.
The county says after over a week of operating at critical capacity, on Friday, June 23, WCRAS dog kennels reached 100% capacity, and more dogs are continuing to arrive with nowhere to go.
While WCRAS isn’t an adoption agency, the animals that do not get reclaimed from WCRAS are made available for adoption by NHS, SPCA of Northern NV and many rescue group partners throughout our region. Many of these partnering shelters are also full.
"WCRAS is incredibly saddened to have to consider the possibility of euthanasia to create space for incoming animals, but with the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, the shelter must plan for their busiest week of the year for lost animals coming into the shelter."
Understanding the power of community involvement in saving lives, WCRAS, NHS and SPCA of Northern Nevada are appealing to the local community.
To address the pressing crisis, WCRAS, NHS and SPCA of Northern NV urge the community to help by:
- Immediate Pickup of Owned WCRAS Pets: Pet owners are urged to promptly retrieve their pets from WCRAS. A quick response will prevent the heartbreaking loss of another pet’s life due to limited space. You can view lost and found pets on WCRAS website at com
- Community Reunification of Lost Dogs: If community members find a lost dog, the organizations encourage leaving no stone unturned in efforts to reunite them with their owners. Visiting a public microchip scanning station, creating an online found pet report with WCRAS, and temporarily holding the pet for up to 48 hours can provide invaluable time. For more information visit https://www.helpingpetshome.com/
- Adopt a Lifelong Companion: By adopting, community members not only offer a second chance to a deserving pet but also create valuable flow of animals through our shelters and into new homes.
- Foster a Precious Life: For individuals unable to adopt a pet, fostering offers a temporary yet impactful solution. Fostering greatly improves a pet’s quality of life while simultaneously freeing up kennel space for incoming animals.
- Volunteer and Make an Impact: Volunteers play a crucial part in providing care for pets, facilitating adoptions, and expanding overall capacity. Volunteering offers a meaningful way to support the animals in the community when adoption or fostering may not be feasible.
- Donate to Animals in Need: Animals in shelters benefit greatly from donations of not only monetary value but also food, toys, bedding, and more. Donating provides important items for sheltered animals.
- Put an ID tag on your pet: 1 in 3 pets become lost in their lifetime. WCRAS offers free ID tags to Washoe County residents in an effort to help get your pet home if they get lost. Get your pet ID tag before the Fourth of July holiday, when many pets get scared and escape their yard.
- Get your pet microchipped: WCRAS offers free microchips to Washoe County residents.
- Ensure your contact information is up to date: If your pet has been microchipped and has an ID tag on, please make sure your contact information is up to date.
NHS is waiving all adoption fees for all adult dogs, adult cats, and small animals until July 16.
SPCA of Northern NV is offering fee waived adoptions for all dogs over 45 pounds, between June 26 – July 10.
(Washoe County contributed to this report.)