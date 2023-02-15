The Washoe County Health District discussed the recently increased cases of COVID today while the Board of Health said they're looking for more state funding to help prepare for spread of both COVID and RSV.
Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick says that regarding COVID-19 cases, the area's seven-day moving average is currently at 37.4 cases.
Dick says, "It's about 12 cases higher per day than the numbers that we saw during January. We started January at about these levels. We went down to about 23 cases or so through the month and now we are coming back up to that roughly 37 new cases per day."
He says that the hospital association reported 28 COVID hospitalizations in this county.
While COVID cases are increasing, RSV cases are continuing to decrease; down to 27 cases reported last week.
"This is the lowest reported cases in a week since the second week of October. We're now at RSV levels that are well within historical norms following a very large early season surge of RSV," Dick states.
Regarding the flu, Dick says that our flu levels remain steady. In fact, the overall seasonal flu activity continues to decline across the country.
"So we're in a pretty good place right now with RSV and flu."
Although RSV and flu cases are lowering, people are still expressing concerns for COVID, and the Board of Health is looking to solve that issue with the help of more state funding.
"Our staffing levels are well below what is needed, our data collections and reporting systems are out of date, and our ability to take on the many public health needs in our community is restricted due to lack of funding," explains Dick.
He says that when it comes to state funding towards public health, Nevada is ranked the lowest, and they are looking to change that.
"So we think there's a lot of benefit for the public health funding to address the many needs we have to our community, and we hope to see the bill passed and signed by the governor."