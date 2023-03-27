The Washoe County Board of Commissioners held a meeting Monday regarding the possible increase in the 911 surcharge.
Information from the public and businesses is being gathered to see if the increase of the 911 surcharge would have any negative effects.
The surcharge increase would be 15 cents, increasing from 85 cents to $1 and changing the funding accumulation from $5.8 million to $6.8 million.
The reason the county proposed the increase is to help fund upcoming technology changes for our regional 911 system including upgrading the computer and dispatch system, the emergency service internet, and facility upgrades.
Right now, dispatchers are in a shared facility for the City of Reno and Washoe County.
Quinn Korbulic, the IT Manager for Regional Technology Services points out "That facility needs to be expanded to accommodate the growing need for dispatchers in our region."
The surcharge is only allowed to be used for very specific things such as, Korbulic explains, "The staff would be specific to our 911 database as opposed to dispatch staff or sheriff’s office staff." The surcharge will be applied to every phone user in the county including landlines, cell lines and trunk lines. Korbulic says "If you look at your phone bill you'll see a 911 surcharge right now of 85 cents, so the carriers collect the fund and remit the surcharge to the county."
If the surcharge doesn't go through, they will have to make cuts from projects like the body worn cameras that are currently being used in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.
They'll take the results from the business impact statement to the county commission, as of right now on April 18.
If they get approval, the resolution will be brought up again on May 9, 2023.
Then, if everything passes, the surcharge will go into effect July 1, 2023.