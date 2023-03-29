The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man has been found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.
Rylan Joel Wallette was arrested in November of 2021 when Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigation determined Wallette attacked a woman who was jogging near the National Automobile Museum in downtown Reno as she ran by him, knocking her down and threatening her with a large fixed-blade knife.
The attack ended after the victim was able to get up, run away and call police. RPD officers quickly identified Wallette as the suspect and arrested him.
The case proceeded to trial and Wallette was found guilty.
The Washoe County District Attorney says sentencing will happen later this year.