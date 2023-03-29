The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe County man has been found guilty of home invasion.
Alex Tate Jr. was arrested in November 2022 by Sparks Police Department (SPD) officers.
Officers arrived at an apartment complex on Oddie Boulevard on report of a home invasion when they found a male, Tate Jr., walking outside.
Investigation determined Tate Jr. had forcibly entered the apartment of a family in the early morning hours and yelled at them to leave.
A member of the family called the police. That's when Tate Jr. left the apartment and was later picked up by police.
Tate Jr. was found guilty of home invasion. Sentencing is scheduled for later this year.