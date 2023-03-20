Washoe County proposing raise of 911 surcharge fee

Washoe County is proposing an increase in its 911 telephone line surcharge to help cover the cost of technology enhancements at regional dispatch centers through Washoe County, Reno and Sparks.
According to the county, planned tech enhancements include, but won't be limited to, an upgrade of the Regional Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, continued adoption of Next Generation 911 technologies, and enhanced 911 network redundancies.
The 911 telephone line surcharge may be increased up to $1 per month for each line that would need access, as per your telecommunications provider.
The Board of County Commissioners will consider the increase.
Before then, there will be two public workshops to discuss the potential impacts on businesses in the region.
You are invited to attend to ask questions, provide comment, arguments or data on the potential impacts.
They will both be held in the Human Resources Large Conference Room at the Washoe County Administrative Complex Building A on Monday, March 27. One will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and one will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
You can also submit comment, arguments or data online