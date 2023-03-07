The Washoe County School Dsitrict (WCSD) is conducting community forums throughout April as part of a strategic planning process that they want to involve families, students, staff and community members in.
They say the strategic plan will provide a road map for the school system and its designed to ensure all stakeholders, as mentioned above, are working toward a shared vision in educating the children of Washoe County.
At each public forum, there will be language interpretation services, child care and light refreshments available.
The first one is this evening, March 7.
It's happening in the Red Mountain Building - Student Center at Truckee Meadows Community College (7000 Dandini Blvd. Reno, NV 89512).
Future events will be held at various locations:
March 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) 380 Edison Way Reno, NV 89502
April 3, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Depoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Pkwy, Reno
April 4, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Swope Middle School 901 Keele Drive Reno, NV 89509
April 5, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Reed High School, 1350 Baring Blvd., Sparks
The WCSD says its Board of Trustees will receive updates on the strategic planning process during public board meetings, culminating with the adoption of the final plan by the Board of Trustees in the summer of 2023.