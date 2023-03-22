The Washoe County School District has launched a Facility Modernization Plan (FMP) that will guide and inform facility use and capital investment decisions for the next five to ten years.
CannonDesign has been contracted to conduct a comprehensive assessment of every WCSD facility, perform demographic studies, and facilitate a transparent planning process distinguished with open community engagement.
In developing the FMP, participants will consider many key questions, including:
- What kind of schools will best prepare all students for the future, and help WCSD educators inspire them to achieve their full potential?
- Based on demographic data and district educational vision, what are the right number, sizes, and locations of schools to best serve WCSD students?
- Which current buildings should be replaced? expanded? modernized? repurposed?
- How much will this plan cost? What are the top priorities?
- What needs to happen in order to implement the plan?
The school district has scheduled a regional conversation for those in Incline Village to hear about initial concepts for Incline schools and learn more details.
You will be able to ask questions and provide your input on the options proposed. No final decisions will be made at the meeting and there will be more opportunities for you to learn more and weigh in on options.
Any potential changes would take place no sooner than Fall 2024.
You can find even more here: Building / Facility Modernization (washoeschools.net)