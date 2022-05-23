According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the Reno Police Department vehicle attempted to avoid the scooter rider but was unable to and struck the e-scooter.
On Friday, May 20, 2022 at Second St. and Virginia St., at approximately 12:05 p.m., WCSO responded to the accident involving an RPD officer and an e-scooter rider.
Based on the investigation, the Reno Police Department vehicle was traveling westbound on West Second Street in an unmarked vehicle. The e-scooter was northbound on North Virginia Street.
At the intersection of North Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department vehicle had a green light and entered the intersection. The e-scooter rider failed to obey the red light for northbound traffic on North Virginia Street and continued into the intersection.
Neither party sustained injury. The investigation has been completed and no citations will be issued as a result.
The City of Reno issued this statement regarding the vehicle vs. e-scooter collision:
The preliminary report indicates a collision after the rider ran a red light.
The rider was not injured and did not require emergency medical services. This incident is currently under investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. Due to regional protocol, the Reno Police Department is unable to comment.
The City says the public can expect more changes to downtown as they continue installing their micromobility project.
(The City of Reno assisted with this report.)