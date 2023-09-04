Even though the weather hasn't been great the past few days, some people still decided to spend the long weekend going camping.
We got the opportunity to speak with a few people who decided to stick with their yearly traditions and spend their Labor Day weekend in the great outdoors regardless of the weather.
"So our weekend has gone really well," Maria Padilla, a Reno resident said. "Yesterday the rain did impact us, well for us adults we were cooped up in the RV, but for the children they don't really care. They were soaking wet, but they were riding around on their bikes, they love it."
Padilla said that while the kids were playing out in the rain, the adults just stayed inside playing board games and watching movies to help the time go by.
Washoe Lake State Park offers a total of 49 sites on their campgrounds, and so many people decided to go camping that one of the park rangers told us that they were nearly full this weekend.
Some long-time experienced campers shared some advice for people that don't go camping as often.
"Just go with the flow, but be prepared for everything," Chris newel, a visitor from Canada said. "That's what we do. If it's a cold wet day, unload the rain stuff and out we go, and if it's hot, well on goes the sunscreen."
Whether you're staying in a trailer or a tent, always pack and prepare for anything.