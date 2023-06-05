WCSD Addressing Use of Teen Vaping

Health studies have shown that teen smoking has increased since the introduction of e-cigarettes. Monday, the Washoe County School District's Safe and Healthy Schools Commission discussed how it could help parents in learning more about the risks of teen vaping. The chair of the Safe and Healthy Schools Commission said that today's will be the start of many discussions regarding vaping, as well as figuring out how the commission might be able to formalize a recommendation to give to the Board of Trustees.
Scott Benton, chair of Safe and Healthy Schools Commission, says, "So as a commission we were charged with, by the School Board of Trustees, to investigate and research some of the vaping issues that are happening, not only in our schools but I think nationwide, as an epidemic. And so they asked us to do some research and make a formal recommendation to the Board of Trustees."
Benton says that he is asking the commission for their recommendations regarding the next steps needed to further address issues with vaping. They'll be referring to experts within the school district and community who can help provide more information on the issue and help put together a possible solution. One of Renown's pediatric specialists, Dr. Jose Cucalon Calderon, says that there are multiple layers to this situation. The first layer is recognizing that there's a strong link between nicotine addiction and mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety. The second is providing helpful resources to adolescents rather than just punishing them.
Dr. Calderon, who is also an Assistant Professor in Pediatrics at the University of Nevada, Reno, goes on to say, "So being able to talk about nicotine addiction as part of the counseling that our youth receive and then being able to connect them with a provider who can provide medical management when necessary is really important."
No action was taken in today's commission meeting. The commission is working on finding more information to put together its final recommendation for the Board of Trustees.