The Washoe County School District wrapped up a meeting today at Pine Middle School. They presented different options to the community that could impact multiple schools in that area.
There are several options under consideration including Pine students attending newer schools, grade reconfiguration, and elementary schools being consolidated into newer facilities.
Adam Searcy, WCSD Chief Operating Officer, says, "We brought in a national consultant to evaluate all of our schools across the district. They've done a lot of that foundational investigation. And now we're coming to individual communities to have this type of conversations, so they're going to put options out on the table such as really reconstruction of pine middle school and reimagining what it might house."
The school district is presenting four different options to consider.
Option A: Continue everything as is with the reconstruction of Vaughn Middle School underway in 2026
Option B: Reconstruct Pine to a PreK through 5th elementary school, rezone Pine students to neighboring middle schools, and close and repurpose Smithridge and Dodson facilities for other beneficial uses.
Option C: Is similar to the second option except Pine would be reconstructed into a pre-k through eight instead of an elementary school.
Option D: For the community to decide.
Searcy says, "Would it be a traditional middle school? Could it be a K-8 facility? Could it be reimagined as an elementary school? But really looking at this facility as well as looking at other schools and facilities associated with Pine, and reimagine how we might deliver the services we deliver in superior facilities."
No final decisions will be made yet as the purpose of this meeting was just to present the options and get the community's input.
No possible changes will take place before the 2026-27 school year.