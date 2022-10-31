The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Career & Technical Education (CTE) Department invites families of current eighth-grade students to join an upcoming Passport to High School Success Family Information Night.
At this series of four events in November, families and students may learn more about the opportunities available for WCSD high school students in Career & Technical Education, WCSD Signature Academies, applying for college, career planning and much more.
“Our CTE Department provides tremendous opportunities for students to explore their talents in a variety of disciplines including health sciences, engineering, global studies, graphic design, information technology, agricultural sciences and more,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “Our staff works hard to create opportunities for students as they learn new skills and decide what careers they may want to pursue as they move forward with their academic careers. We encourage our students and families to explore all the options available to them in our district and among our community partners.”
“It’s important for our students to have access to this information early in their academic careers,” said Josh Hartzog, director of Signature Academies and Career & Technical Education. “We want our students to be aware of the options available for them in our district, as well as the partnerships we have forged with businesses and industries in our community. We strive to provide internship opportunities and information on a variety of apprenticeships and training programs for our students, and we encourage them to explore those as they make decisions about the direction of their education.”
Passport to High School Success Family Information Nights are scheduled for the following dates and times:
Tuesday, November 1
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pine Middle School
4800 Neil Rd., Reno
Thursday, November 3
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
O’Brien Middle School
5000 Silver Lake Rd., Reno
Tuesday, November 15
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Swope Middle Schoo
l901 Keele Dr., Reno
Thursday, November 17
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mendive Middle School
1900 Whitewood Dr., Sparks
For details about WCSD’s Signature Academies and CTE programs, visit https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/4d108a7b/WJ6zCjVZ7RGDxQUOh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washoeschools.net%2FPage%2F2256