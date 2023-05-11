The Washoe County School District invited the community to multiple public meetings held throughout the day on May 11, 2023. The district wanted to give people the opportunity to attend one of the meetings and share their input to better improve the safety of their schools.
The meeting touched on subjects such as bullying, mental health, social media, and how the schools can implement a safer and more supportive environment in multiple ways.
The meeting got broken down into four sections. The first one discussing safety at school such as transportation routes, emergency management, and cyber safety. The second one, suicide prevention and awareness presented by the State Office of Suicide Prevention. The third, be smart gun safety which emphasizes the importance of gun ownership and secure storage. And the fourth, trends in the juvenile justice system with Washoe County Juvenile Services. But the most important part of the meeting... public input.
Roy Anderson, WCSD Emergency Manager, says, "The communication obviously is very vital, and we really appreciate that. And that's why we hold the forum and that's why our Safe and Healthy Commission meeting is public so we can get that public comment and get that feedback from the community. So, it's very vital that we hear from them, understand their needs, and see if we can address it the best way we can."
Anderson says that the whole reason they held multiple meetings throughout the day was to give as many people as possible the opportunity to join the meetings and share their input with the school district. That way they can focus on the community's main concerns and learn more possible methods to further improve school safety.