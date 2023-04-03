The Washoe County School District's Safe and Healthy School Commission held a meeting today.
They discussed and revised topics for their annual safety forum while also touching on bathroom safety that involves vaping detection, partnering with parent university to help with online school safety, BESMART gun safety, physical safety at schools, suicide prevention and awareness, and trends in the juvenile justice system.
Natalie Sanchez, vice chair and medical/mental health professional, says, "And then additionally we're being asked to add into our safety forum how to keep kids safe online."
Even though these topics have already been discussed and added to the safety forum of last year, the board of trustees is asking the Safe and Healthy School Commission to discuss and possibly revise some of those topics again, along with adding a few additions to this this year's forum.
Jessica Goicoechea-Parise, government official/agency representative, says, "Move that we add online safety to specific safe routes topic for our safety forum."
The committee voted to add online safety and suicide prevention under the physical safety and safe routes to school topic on the safety forum.
"We may end up having to be strategic and pulling some things out so that the grant isn't watered down," says Chief of Strategies Officer, Doctor Paul Lamarca, who then gave a presentation of planned elements to be included in the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act District Grant Proposal. Those elements include behavior training and programmatic support, targeted curricular support for behavioral and mental wellness, continuity of care training and visitor management hardware upgrade, and single point of entry and secure perimeters. "This is a critical resource to support schools that are grappling with very difficult student behavior," he says.
The meeting ended with a public comment from a mother who expressed her concerns for certain school safety precautions. Specifically with her son's high school, Damonte Ranch, who just experienced swatting calls earlier this morning.
Laura, the mother, says, "Realistically a threat could enter the school undetected and go around to any classroom to cause major harm without any of the staff being aware of the threat. We are grateful to know that this morning's morning threat against Damonte Ranch High School was just a threat and that no actual shooter was on campus and that no one was hurt, but as a parent of a student at the school let me tell you the fear was real. Not knowing if your child is safe, endangered, injured, or had just been murdered is indescribable."
Overall, the Safe and Healthy Schools Commission spent most of the time discussing and reviewing the safety forum as well as the grant that could really help extend future safety measures. No action was taken yet for the grant.
Their next meeting will take place in three separate online sessions on May 4th.