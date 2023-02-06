The Washoe County School District (WCSD) held their Safe and Healthy School Commission meeting today. They had multiple presentations on how to solve issues such as gun safety, student mental health, and the safety of school staff.
Dr. Susan Enfield, WCSD Superintendent, says "We're very optimistic that this will go a long way in reducing barriers to access that many in our community have". She discussed how they plan to invest in a mental health service coordination platform called, Care Solace, that allows all students, staff, and families to have access to counseling.
Alongside Dr. Enfield, Paul LaMarca, Chief Strategies Officer states, "So every effort is made to identify a place where they can be seen within 24 hours: appointments are made, families can things such as choose telehelp versus in-person if transportation is a barrier."
Joining Enfield and LaMarca, Jason Trevino, introduces a new safety improvement provided to school staff. Every teachers in all schools will have special safety cards that allows them to press a button and call for help when an unsafe situation occurs. "It's a very tactile button, it's not something you can bump easily and set it off. It's very distinct. And the card actually vibrates to give you immediate feedback that it has been initiated," says Trevino, WCSD Chief of Police.
The District's Emergency Services then discussed how they plan to improve multiple assessments at each school including campus grounds, exterior signage, school buildings, safety and security procedures, emergency response plan, physical climate, and threat/hazard and risk assessment.
"A risk assessment that says this is where your school is, one mile radius around your school, I'm going to tell you what all the hazards are there," Michael Perry, School Safety Specialist.
Representatives of the Be Smart campaign presented how their program is designed to normalize conversations between parents and children on gun safety, including preventative actions. One of the representatives states, "I think if we educate people properly, because nobody wants their children to be hurt, if we educate them, they'll be more successful."