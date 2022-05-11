The Washoe County Sheriff's Office K9 unit invites you to join them for the annual Barks and Badges community event hosted by Washoe County K9 Partners this Saturday at Bartley Ranch Regional Park.
The event takes place on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all ages. The event is free, but you're asked to not bring your pets.
K9 demonstrations will be held every hour, including K9s with RAVEN, K9s demonstrating search techniques, and more! In addition to the K9 demonstrations, there will be plenty of vendors, family activities, food trucks, and displays from the Sheriff's Office.
Barks and Badges supports Washoe County K9 Partners, a local non-profit who provide invaluable support to the Sheriff's Office K9s. Support from K9 Partners is support coming from the community. That's why the Sheriff's Office considers Barks and Badges to be such a wonderful opportunity for families to meet the dogs and the Deputies assigned to the K9 unit and see live demonstrations that show the dogs in action.
Everyone is invited to learn more about your Sheriff's Office K9 team, while supporting them through Washoe County K9 Partners.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report)