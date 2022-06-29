The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible armed subject at the Washoe County Detention Facility on Parr Blvd.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Hostage team, and patrol and detention Deputies are currently on scene at the Washoe County Detention Facility on a subject that is possibly armed. There is no current threat to the public. More details to follow.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) June 30, 2022
They say there's currently no threat to the public.
