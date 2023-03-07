The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released their 2022 annual report. It contains all kinds of information such as financial fact sheets, progress reports, training and development programs, and more.
The 2022 annual report broke it down into three parts: violent-related crime, property crime, and other crime such as drugs and DUI related cases.
According to the report, the number of cases in violent crime have increased with 2021 having a total of 299 cases when 2022 had 310. However, the amount of property crime cases has decreased since the previous year, with 554 cases in 2021 down to 516 cases in 2022.
In the 'other crime' category, drug-related cases have increased, and DUI cases have decreased.
According to this report the overall total amount of crime has decreased since 2021, going from a total of 1,523 cases down to 1,441. For a look into the full report, click here.