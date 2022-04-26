Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any information on missing 70-year-old Diana Wong.
Diana is a white female adult approximately 5'4", weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a distinct mark on her left cheek.
Diana was last seen driving a maroon 2021 Nissan Murano.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have located Diana’s vehicle on Pyramid Highway but have not been able to locate Diana.
Diana Wong was previously reported missing on April 11, 2022 but was located safe and in good health approximately two days later.
If you have seen Diana or have information of her whereabouts, please call WCSO's non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-9276 or 911.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)