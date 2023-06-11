Summer sessions for Western Nevada College start tomorrow and will continue through August 5th.
If you're interested in taking an eight-week class of online learning, the last day to add full-term classes for full-term classes is Wednesday, June 14th.
Western Nevada College says summer sessions give many opportunities for people to catch up on the pursuit of degrees, take classes of special interest, and change or upgrade career paths.
For a complete schedule of classes, you visit wnc.edu/class-schedule/summer-classes. For more information about becoming a student at WNC, you can call (775)445-3277.