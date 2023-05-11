The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police say a woman accused of stabbing her sister to death has been arrested by Reno Police.

Police say 29-year-old Jordan Anne-Marie Clairmont turned herself in without incident to Reno Police on Wednesday.

Clairmont now faces charges of criminal homicide, domestic battery, child abuse/neglect and assault with a deadly weapon, in Fallon.

Tribal Police say she stabbed her sister last Wednesday on the reservation.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

if you have any information that can help, call dispatch at 775-423-3116.