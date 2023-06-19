Weather Alert

...Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds and Temperature Drop... * Increased west to southwest winds ahead of a strong, mostly dry cold front brings widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph across much of the region. Localized gusts up to 55 mph will result in areas of blowing dust, aviation turbulence, and impacts to travel and recreation, including hazardous lake conditions. High profile vehicles may find it be difficult to drive in the strong crosswinds along the Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridor today. Strong ridge wind gusts up to 75-85 mph may impact backcounty recreation through Monday as well. * ACTION: Ensure all outdoor decor and furniture is secure. Also, be sure to check with NDOT and CALTRANS for any high-profile vehicle restrictions. * Temperatures will drop a further 5 to 10 degrees over the next 24 hours with unseasonably colder overnight lows by early Tuesday morning. Sierra valley locations will endure another early morning experience of several hours of sub-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning with some western Nevada valleys nearing the mid to low 30s. * ACTION: Protect sensitive vegetation from the chilly overnight temperatures and dress in layers if recreating in the Sierra.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning, then decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&