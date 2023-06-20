A woman who was last seen at a campsite in Sierra County over the weekend has been found alive.
Helen Freesh was located alive Monday by a California National Guard helicopter near Gold Lake in Sierra County.
Helen was suffering from dehydration and cold exposure but was conscious and talking to rescuers.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter airlifted Helen to a hospital in Reno where she was reunited with family.
Original story from June 19:
Authorities need your help finding an at-risk woman who was last seen at her campsite Saturday morning in Sierra County, California.
Deputies say 69-year-old Helen Elaine Freesh was last seen going to bed at her campsite in the Gold Lake basin area of Sierra County.
Search and rescue teams from all over Northern California and Washoe County are searching with ground crews, dive teams and K9 search teams.
The National Guard is supporting the search with a H-60 Blackhawk helicopter.
Freesh is white, 5’7” tall, 130 pounds and with blue eyes and gray/blonde hair.
If you have any information that can help, call the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at 530-289-3700.