Weather Alert

.Warm temperatures continue to result in efficient snowmelt in the Sierra. As a result, flows on creeks, streams, and rivers that drain high elevations will continue to flow quick and very cold with flooding on some mainstem rivers. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon which may cause additional flooding concerns. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. Rain from showers and thunderstorms may exacerbate the issue. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood due to additional snowmelt and/or heavy rain expected on Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood https://www.cnrfc.noaa.gov PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&