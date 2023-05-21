ZERO Prostate Cancer, a national nonprofit with the mission of ending prostate cancer teamed up with Urology Nevada to host the Reno ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk at Idlewild Park Sunday.
The Run/Walk promotes disease awareness, educates men about their risk, and raises critical funding to support patients and families.
Most ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk events feature a mission speaker, local eateries and vendors, appearances by local personalities, entertainment, activities just for kids, and more.
Reno joins communities across the nation as part of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series, the nation’s only event series dedicated solely to prostate cancer for more than a decade.
"As the largest men's health event series in the world, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series shares hope, inspires action, and builds community among patients and the people who love them," said Jamie Bearse, ZERO Prostate Cancer’s CEO. "It's incredibly empowering to see patients and caregivers build extended and cause-driven families through this event series every year. We're thrilled to bring it to 50 cities for the first time ever."
According to a recent report from the American Cancer Society,prostate cancer continues to be one of the most common cancers among men nationwide, showing a 3% increase in incidence per year and a 5% increase in advanced-stage diagnoses per year since 2014.
Prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men (aside from skin cancers) and second leading cause of cancer death in men. Black men are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with, and more than twice as likely to die from, prostate cancer than white men.
“We are thrilled to have Reno as one of our fifty communities nationwide that have committed to raising significant funding and awareness, building local prostate cancer communities, and ending prostate cancer,” said Tracy Cesaretti, ZERO’s Vice President of Events. “We look forward to seeing all of our ZERO Champions at our Run/Walks across the country so that together we can raise critical funds and awareness for men and their families.”
For more information, visit zerocancer.run/reno.