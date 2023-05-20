Saturday, May 20 is Armed Forces Day where people can stop and pay their respects or show appreciation to those who serve in our military.
The American Legion in Sparks held an event Saturday which included informational booths and biographies of local veterans.
American Legion says that it can be hard to share veterans' stories as some don't want to talk about what they went through.
"Those of us that have served want to make sure that the community, the people of our great nation understand and know what it is that Veterans do....what the military do...for us," Jim Stewart, Post Commander Duby Red Post 30 of the American Legion said.
Overall, the hard work allows veterans to know that the community cares and they want to make sure the next generation knows more about what being in the military means.
"We believe that the children in youth is our future. If we can train and teach and educate those children what it is to be in the military," Stewart added. "It's better for the whole United States."
American Legion workers with youth in our community from JROTC to Cub Scouts, if interested, you can learn more by clicking here: Sparks American Legion Post 30 – Serving veterans and the community. (sparkspost30.com)