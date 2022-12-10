Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet, except 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet including Washoe Valley and Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions and poor visibility tonight into Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower from near 5500 feet to valley floors Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even slushy roadways can create hazardous travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * CHANGES...Winds trending down, updated gust amounts. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel restrictions for high-profile vehicles along Interstate 580 and Highway 395. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&