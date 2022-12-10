A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised.
Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is.
Jeff Shook, a Truckee local of 44 years says, "Stay home seriously...This is a real storm, if it's raining here, it's horrible up in Truckee and you shouldn't be out in this kind of weather." He recommends to also be aware of black ice if you are driving because no matter how skilled of a driver you may be it can be dangerous. He also says if you think you’re going too slow, it’s probably not slow enough.
Clint Borchard, a Verdi local says "When it starts snowing you have to take it slow, no matter how good of a vehicle you have, no matter how good you think your 4-wheel drive is it doesn't matter if you're on top of black ice." He adds "We're all in this storm together, literally and figuratively, and if we all just have patience, have compassion, know that we're all going to get to the right places at the right time even if it is a little bit late it's better than being in an accident."
These residents also recommend filling up your gas tank if you find yourself entering a stormy roadway "If you get in chain control or they close the road, which they do all the time, you could be sitting for a while and if you run out of gas in the middle of nowhere or on the side of the road it's a hazard." Shook says.
They also say it’s never a good idea to solely rely on your GPS during a storm, especially if you aren’t familiar with the roads. Borchard says "GPS might say that you can go an alternate route up through Dog Valley and many people have met their demise in trying to do so."