The first Republican Presidential Debate of the 2024 election cycle is in the books and we're in the spin cycle.
The Vice Chair of the Washoe County Republican Party said that it may be hard to get local issues addressed at the national level but candidates did manage to cover a few local level concerns that they said they could help at a national level–one of them being the education system.
"I don't know that there is much favor for the national education department. I think that could probably be abolished, and people could get on with the local level of control of education," said Tracey Hilton-Thomas, Vice Chair for Washoe County Republican Party.
"Let's shut down the head of the snake, the Department of Education. Take that $80 billion dollars, put it in the hands of parents across this country," said candidate and biotech entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswam.–
The candidates discussed many issues that our local republican leaders were hoping they would cover.
Drug issues at the southern border:
"There would be lethal force used by the border patrol law enforcement as needed to protect the border, " said Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor.
Funding towards the Ukrainian war:
"Here you have a pro-American country that was invaded by a thug," said Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor.
And the housing market:
"We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can't afford groceries, a car, or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings," said Florida Governor Ron Desantis.
"The cost of housing right now, it's not even sustainable for median household income," Hilton-Thomas said.
As far as Trump deciding to not participate in tonight's debate, Hilton-Thomas believes that that's actually a good thing in order to allow viewers to get to know the other candidates better and understand their views.
"I think it's very important for the other candidates that Trump is not there because now it's giving them the opportunity to take the limelight," she said. "He won't be there to steal all the attention."
Hilton-Thomas also hoped that none of the candidates would make any personal attacks at one another and only focus on addressing the issues we're facing on a local and national level.
"I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here..." said former New Jersey governor Chris Christie while pointing at Ramaswamy during the debate.
Hilton-Thomas' wish didn't completely come true, there was a little fire thrown in the mix. However, for the most part the candidates did stick with answering the questions without getting too personal with one another.