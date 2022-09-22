Churchill County High School was on a temporary lockdown around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after a staff member was found dead in a faculty bathroom on campus.
Police say the lockdown remained in effect until police determined there was no threat. The lockdown was eventually lifted and students went back to class for the day.
Churchill County officials identified the victim as Sandra Trotter and say she had been an employee of the district for years.
The district also released a statement following the incident on its Twitter page (pictured above).
Police are still investigating what exactly happened.
The Churchill County School District is also making counseling services available for students at the district office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who may need it.
For immediate support, you can also call the crisis lifeline number by dialing 988. It's available 24 hours a day.