Damonte Ranch High School was under a temporary Code Red Lockdown while police investigated a reported threat at the school.

"Police have investigated and determined the threat to be false."

WCSD tells us a phone call about the possible threat was made after 10:15 a.m.

Our photographer on scene says that the school is allowing parents onto the campus grounds.

The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later.

"Turns out the report that was made was unfounded. School Police went through, cleared the building, made sure every room was safe and the school was - the lockdown was lifted - and the school is returning to normal operations now," says Charles Rahn, WCSD communications department.

"These kinds of things definitely highlight the importance of being vigilant. If you see something, make sure that you say something."

Other school districts within Nevada were also affected by possible threats, including Humboldt and Lander Counties.

Elko County School District says schools in Wells were "part of a cluster of swatting calls being made to various schools in the state and across the country today."

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.