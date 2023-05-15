School violence has seen an uptick since the pandemic. There were more than 7,400 incidents of violence in Washoe County School District in the 2022-23 school year, and there are two bills in the legislature aimed at addressing the growing issue.
AB235 is from assembly democrats and it expands on a 2019 bill that established a restorative justice framework, a more compassionate approach to students demonstrating behavioral issues.
AB330 is coming from republican Governor Joe Lombardo, and it empowers educators to remove disruptive students from the classroom
While both bills initially came from competing angles, they have been amended to work in consort with each other.
A few months before the pandemic, a 2019 school restorative justice bill that came took effect that aimed to lessen the rate and severity of expulsions for students of color.
It takes a more compassionate approach to discipline, with the goal of not letting disadvantaged students fall through the cracks.
But, Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess, and other education groups across the state, say the 2019 law had barriers to implementation that unintendedly caused greater rates of violence in school.
“That was a very heavy model of we don't have enough staff to do that model, we want to make sure it's progressive discipline and that it's easier to be handled at the school level where administrators and teachers aren't saying to me our hands are tied,” explained Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess.
But, now both bills have been reworked to be consistent with each other with the goal of finding balance between students’ rights and order.
“The goal of this legislation is to really ensure that our students have access to the tools they need to feel safe on campus. But, if they are a part of contributing to an unsafe campus, that they get the resources they need so that they can help contribute to a positive learning environment in our community,” said (D-Las Vegas) Assemblywoman Selena Torres.
The governor's bill gives teachers the authority to remove disruptive students from their classrooms, while using restorative justice principles.
In the democrats’ new bill expanding on the 2019 restorative justice bill, educators cannot remove a student without having a plan of restoring them to the classroom.
“That's going to be the first step for this training. What is restorative justice? What do we mean by it? What does in-house suspension mean? What does expulsion mean? Why is it important to make sure that expulsion will never be kicking a student out without having any kind of game plan or policy of reintegrating the student back into the school system,” explained (D-Las Vegas) Assemblyman Reuben D’Silva.
D'Silva tells us that a critical component to strengthening restorative justice is through the hiring and training of social and emotional support professionals.
The funding for the expansion of these wrap around services will be decided in money committees that are finalizing the state's k-12 budget in these final three weeks of the session.