The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a persistent Home Depot loss prevention officer in Auburn stopped a thief in the act, recovering over $1,000 worth of high-end items.
On December 14th at 10:53 a.m., Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Home Depot in Auburn for a report of a theft. Surveillance footage captured a male suspect filling up a shopping cart with high-end tools worth over $1,000.
The suspect then walked out of the store with the stolen items and began loading them into his vehicle.
When a loss prevention officer told him he needed to pay for the items, the suspect began chest-bumping him.
That did not deter the loss prevention officer, who was able to load the cart with all the stolen items and return them to the store.
The suspect took off but was found a short time later by a deputy who conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.
The deputy contacted the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Gutierrez of Sacramento, and arrested him for robbery.
Gutierrez’s dog, Pedro, was taken by animal control officers while Gutierrez is in custody.