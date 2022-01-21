An increase in COVID-19 cases is an extra burden on school districts that are already understaffed.
"We don't pull any punches when we talk about this, people are exhausted. People are exhausted in the fields of healthcare and absolutely in the field of education. Yet, our team, our family in the Washoe County School District, every day, because we know that it is so important for our students." said the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent, Kristen McNeill.
It's all hands on deck for WCSD. Although, there have been staffing issues all school year, district officials say more coronavirus cases isn't helping the situation. Some school district administrators are now doing more than they signed up for because of it.
Washoe County School District staff with teach credentials, including Superintendent McNeill, are stepping in to help classrooms. Many have cleared their schedules to substitute for teachers who are absent.
Last week, McNeill filled in for a 7th Grade science class at O'Brien Middle School due to staffing shortages.
"You know I was a little bit nervous about teaching science. But I was able to do it. Kids were great. Very patient and very kind." she said.
School district staff who are not certified with teaching credentials have been taking on other roles. Some may be janitors for a day, and others are working in lunch rooms.
"Everybody's just pitching in to keep our schools open." McNeill added. "But we are having to put certain tasks on the wayside right now. I've heard the discussion, "why do you need these positions if you're deploying out on schools?" Well that work is being set aside right now, but that work needs to be done. Anything that is mandated by the feds, or the state, or the county as far as reports and documentation, we still have to do that work. So that makes for very very long days obviously."
As for WCSD's transportation department, it's no secret it has been understaffed and it doesn't seem to be getting better. Currently there are 79 vacancies, but McNeill said by the end of January they're expecting three more positions to open up.
"They are seeking other job opportunities elsewhere, and some of them obviously are because of illnesses and absences." she added.
McNeill said the school district will do everything they can to keep busses running. She also said it's the school district's priority to keep kids in the classroom.
Parents 2 News spoke with say they want that too.
Elizabeth Dini is a mother who has 6 children in her household. She said,"I think it's fine now that we're over the delta because omicron is less fierce and I think it's appropriate and they shouldn't be out of school so long."
But there are some concerns, including the change to the WCSD's exclusion policy. At the January 11 Board of Trustees meeting, trustees voted to minimize the 10 day COVID-19 exclusion period to five days.
Jaela Johnson, a mother of three said, "It feels like they're shortening the time to kind of get you guys or us period to get us out and about, and not really take it as serious as possible as we used to. At first there was a lot of mandated things."
According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, so far in the month of January, 310 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washoe County Schools. The number includes both students and staff, but does not reflect at-home tests.
To see the latest COVID-19 data for your school you can click here.