A fire burning southwest of Hawthorne is nearing 50% containment.
The Forest Service says the 160-acre 'Lucky Fire' started around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Aurora Crater, near the Aurora Mine.
Crews say it's not threatening any buildings.
The Forest Service says the fire is "in very hazardous terrain, located in a lava crater/dome, so crews are going very slow and relying heavily on aviation support to cool off the edge."
A total of 115 personnel are on scene, including four hand crews, two engines, and two helicopters.
There's no immediate word on how the fire started, or when it will be fully contained.
The State of Nevada has been partnering with Rutlege Airborne since 2022. Their Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) provide critical air support for wildland firefighting throughout #Nevada. They sent us this footage from the #LuckyFire @HumboldtToiyabe @blmnv @JosephMLombardo pic.twitter.com/y40nraxYbh— Nevada Division of Forestry (@NevadaForestry) July 6, 2023