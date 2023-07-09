Sunday Evening, July 9 Update:
Containment on the Lucky Fire has increased to 70% as of Sunday night, according to a release from the US Forest Service.
The fire has so far consumed 157 acres.
Firefighters are continuing to mop up and search for hot spots within the perimeter.
The Lucky Fire is located in the Aurora Crater, near the Aurora Mine, east of Bridgeport, California, and Southwest of Hawthorne, Nevada.
Crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor and patrol the fire.
Sunday Morning, July 9 Update:
A fire burning southwest of Hawthorne has reached 60% containment.
The Forest Service says the 167-acre 'Lucky Fire' started around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Aurora Crater, near the Aurora Mine.
Crews say it's not threatening any buildings.
The Forest Service says the fire is "in very hazardous terrain, located in a lava crater/dome, so crews are going very slow and relying heavily on aviation support to cool off the edge."
A total of 125 personnel are on scene, including four hand crews, two engines, and four helicopters.
There's no immediate word on how the fire started, or when it will be fully contained.
Priorities are to keep the fire within its current footprint and continue to consider heritage and wildlife in all operations.
The State of Nevada has been partnering with Rutlege Airborne since 2022. Their Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) provide critical air support for wildland firefighting throughout #Nevada. They sent us this footage from the #LuckyFire @HumboldtToiyabe @blmnv @JosephMLombardo pic.twitter.com/y40nraxYbh— Nevada Division of Forestry (@NevadaForestry) July 6, 2023