Lunchables will soon become part of National School Lunch Program.
Kraft Heinz says two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall - Lunchables Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers and Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza.
They are different that those found in grocery stores.
The company says they have "improved nutrition" that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.
The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming more strict.
The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.
The National School Lunch Program, which was created in 1946, provides daily lunches to nearly 30 million students.