Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley.
According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road.
Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
An autopsy was performed.
Investigators are currently waiting for the results.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call or text Secret Witness at 775 322-4900
You can stay anonymous.