Lyon County Sheriff's Office door

Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. 

According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road.

Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.

An autopsy was performed.

Investigators are currently waiting for the results.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call or text Secret Witness at 775 322-4900

You can stay anonymous.