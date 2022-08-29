Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body.
Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified suspect drove away to an adjacent neighborhood. After a perimeter was set up, the suspect was found on Stock Lane.
A temporary shelter-in-place order was issued for the neighborhood near Truckee Lane, while deputies took the suspect into custody. Main Street, Truckee Lane and Stock Lane were all also closed for a short time while deputies were working in the area.
Deputies say all of the parties involved have been identified and there are no persons outstanding. There's also no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.