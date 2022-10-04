Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
Deputies say Richard 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans.
Authorities say he has a history of medical issues and has difficulty walking.
Richard was last seen leaving his home on Andrew Way between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Overnight, Washoe County's RAVEN helicopter helped search in a 5-mile radius including Santa Maria Ranch, but did not find him.
If you see Richard, you're asked to call 911.