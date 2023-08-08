Lyon County Deputies will provide new details about the death of Troy Driver at a press conference next week.
Deputies say Driver died in his cell on Sunday - and deputies believe he had strangled himself.
He's accused of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Irion last year.
They say Driver was housed in a maximum-security jail cell and had no contact with other inmates.
The Nevada State Police Division of Investigation is now looking into Driver's death.
Irion went missing on March 12th of 2022 from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Her body was found on March 29th, 2022 in a remote part of Churchill County.
In response, Irion’s brother, Casey Valley posted this statement on Facebook:
“We got the call a while before the press release.
“I deeply regret that he took the easy way out before the trial, but I have no doubt in my mind given what I have been privy to that he is the perpetrator. A lot of mixed feelings at the moment.”