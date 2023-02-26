Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Seizes over $77,000 in Methamphetamine

On February 26, 2023 members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and K9 unit conducted a traffic stop in Silver Springs, NV.
Deputies found a little more than two pounds of Methamphetamine after searching the car, that has a street value of about $77,560.00.
All four people inside the car were arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
Louis Chades: Trafficking in a controlled substance over 400 grams, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of credit/debit card without consent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Total bail: $513,640.00
Monalisa Koster: Possession of controlled substance over 14 grams, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of credit/debit card without consent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Total Bail: $16,140.00
David Williams: Possession of controlled substance over 14 grams, and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act.
Total Bail: $12,500.00
Megan Haffey: Possession of controlled substance over 14 grams, and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act.
Total Bail: $12,500.00
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division at (775) 577-5206 or by email at detective@lyoncounty.org.
You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.