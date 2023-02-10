The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program.
During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
Sheriff Pope says the sheriff's office is excited at the progress being made in the development of the program.
The initial program will be launched in Dayton and will accept youth ages 16-20.
Lyon County School Resource Officers will be required to act as advisors for the program.
The purpose of the program will be to prepare young adults for a career in Law Enforcement as a: Deputy Sheriff, Police Officer, Police Dispatcher, Evidence Technician, and many other Law Enforcement related career.
Below is information pertaining to the Junor Deputy Program:
- Meetings will be held bi-weekly at the substations or other venues and will last 2.5 hours. An annual meeting of all of the Junior Deputy groups will be held in order for the squads to network and compete in inter-squad competition. The annual meeting will be an all-day event.
- The Junior Deputy program will be taught in “academy style” format with lessons on basic police function and events. Members from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies will teach the Junior Deputies. Junior Deputies will learn LYSO codes, criminal definitions and other information necessary for success during the hiring process and beyond.
- New Junior Deputies will be accepted twice a year, in April and October.
- Junior Deputies will be required to wear a uniform and modified duty belt unique to our Junior Deputy program. Uniform inspections will be conducted at every meeting.
- Junior Deputies will be required to complete eight hours of community service per calendar month. Volunteer experience can set you apart from other applicants for job and school applications. By volunteering, recruiters will see that you are ambitious and that you care about your community.
- Junior Deputies will be required to “ride along “with Patrol Deputies so they may see firsthand what Lyon County Deputies do on a daily basis.
- Junior Deputies will learn responsibility to self and others through leadership opportunities.
- Exercise is beneficial to a teen's overall health and helps develop life-long fitness habits. Our physical fitness standards are established to prepare you for success during the testing process.
- The Junior Deputy program will help prepare youth to deal with life’s challenges. With good mental health you are more likely to develop in positive ways, build strong relationships, and adapt to change.