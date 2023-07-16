Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and fire crews were called to a home on fire at 320 Aspen Way in Fernley, around 11 a.m. on July 15.
Fire personnel put out the fire in the bedroom and found a woman dead on the floor. She was identified as Sephra Fitak.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division along with Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigators got to the scene and determined it as a homicide investigation.
It was also determined after investigating that the fire had been intentionally set in an attempt to cover up the crime.
Detectives identified Sephra’s boyfriend, Roger Lee Borud, as the suspect.
Roger was arrested by Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies that day for burglary, home invasion and for violating probation in an un-related investigation.
The next day on July 16, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division arrested Roger for open murder and first degree arson.
Anyone who may have information about the homicide and arson are encouraged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 463-6620 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org. Reference Lyon County Case #23LY03074.
Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at this link or by sending a text to, or calling 775-322-4900.