Update:
Lyon County dispatch phones are up and functional once again after being down for three days.
The sheriff's office believes one of Frontier's towers they use for dispatch phones has been the issue with recent dispatch lines going down.
--------------------------------------------
Original Story From December 13:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says all of their dispatch phones are currently down.
They say they're currently rerouting all of their 9-1-1 calls through to the Carson City Sheriff's Office -- and they're asking residents to be patient with the Carson City Sheriff's Office as they get information relayed back to them.
There is no estimated time for when their dispatch phones will be fixed, but right now they're waiting on a response from AT&T and Frontier to get the issue resolved.