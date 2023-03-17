Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope is providing information on which emergency calls receive priority responses to area residents.
After sharing response time calls in recent weeks, Sheriff Pope says he has had several questions on what constitutes a priority one, two and three call.
Priority 1:
Emergency medical call, Suicidal subject, and Fire.
Priority 2:
911 call, Injury accident, ADW, Air Incident, Bomb threat, Burglary in progress, Escaped inmate, Fight, Fire alarm, Hold up alarm, Home invasion, Kidnap, Missing Juvenile, Riots, Robbery, Sexual Assault, Shots, Traffic Stop and Train incident.
Priority 3:
Accident without injury, Alarm, Assault, Attempt to locate, Battery, Assist other agency, Burglary, Child related crime, Counterfeit, Custody Dispute, Death Investigation, Domestic violence, Elder abuse, Embezzlement, Flood, Fraud, Harassment, Jail incident, Juvenile runaway, Mental health transport, Missing person, Narcotics, Neighbor Dispute, Open door, Prowler, Pursuit, Possible DUI, Search and Rescue, Stalking, Shop lifting, Suicide third party, TPO Violation, Unwanted person, Warrant service, and Welfare check.
The priorities are listed for dispatching purposes and do not reflect the criminal response priorities, crime reduction priorities, and the proactive goals of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
The priority can be manually changed depending on the crime type and in progress nature of the call for service.
In the month of February, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2,381 calls for service.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)